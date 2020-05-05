Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -4.00

Media coverage about Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) has trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tata Motors earned a news impact score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Tata Motors stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Tata Motors has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

TTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

