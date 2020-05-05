Tc Pipelines Lp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.93 Per Share (TSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tc Pipelines in a report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.99. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tc Pipelines’ FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRP. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.41.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$64.99 on Tuesday. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of C$47.05 and a 1 year high of C$76.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.43 billion and a PE ratio of 15.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03. The business had revenue of C$3.26 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.26%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

