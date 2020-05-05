TCG BDC (CGBD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ: CGBD) recently:

5/4/2020 – TCG BDC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $8.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – TCG BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

4/27/2020 – TCG BDC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $9.25 to $6.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – TCG BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/7/2020 – TCG BDC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $14.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – TCG BDC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – TCG BDC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $9.25. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – TCG BDC was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

3/16/2020 – TCG BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/9/2020 – TCG BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

CGBD traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.69. 19,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. TCG BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.20.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.25%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 82.68%.

In related news, CEO Linda Pace purchased 19,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $254,196.48. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 17,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $83,014.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $557,612. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TCG BDC by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 147,908 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the first quarter valued at $1,889,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in TCG BDC by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 339,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TCG BDC by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,874 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TCG BDC by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

