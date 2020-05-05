TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. TD Ameritrade posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TD Ameritrade.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMTD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTD. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 229,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 78,139 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 649,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.