TD Securities Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$3.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.38.

HBM traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.32. The company had a trading volume of 728,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $904.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.53. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$8.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.07.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$428.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.66 million.

Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

