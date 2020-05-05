Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Position Trimmed by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises about 2.2% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baker Chad R owned approximately 0.05% of Teladoc Health worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,760.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,252 shares of company stock worth $28,476,438 in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.42.

Shares of TDOC traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,915. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.46 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $203.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.80.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

