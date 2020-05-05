Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,120 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.08% of Teladoc Health worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $479,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $51,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $45,435,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $16,702,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.42.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,882.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total value of $3,763,673.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,919.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDOC traded down $4.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.01. 56,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.46 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $203.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.80.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

