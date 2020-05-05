Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 944 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,160. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The company has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

