Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,985,000 after buying an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after buying an additional 3,786,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,655,000 after buying an additional 65,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after buying an additional 1,412,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,736,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,195,000 after buying an additional 761,119 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.98. 8,946,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,462,594. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

