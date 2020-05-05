Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,375 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 543.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $310.25. 700,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,999. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.04 and its 200 day moving average is $300.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.61, for a total value of $925,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,839,503.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,263 shares of company stock worth $5,749,272. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Barclays decreased their target price on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.88.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

