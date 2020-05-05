Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 896 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after acquiring an additional 609,092 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,882,000 after acquiring an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $764,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,987 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $369,983,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,760. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.58 and its 200 day moving average is $159.00. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $183.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Edward Jones cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cleveland Research upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

