Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. 18,780,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,204,699. The firm has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

