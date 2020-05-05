Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 167.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,457 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 33,087 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,783,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.20. 2,913,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,998. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 118.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.