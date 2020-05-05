Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $15.86 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,479 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.9% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.63. 7,538,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,369,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

