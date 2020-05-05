Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,506 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,424 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,949,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,271,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,712,053. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

