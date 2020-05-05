Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,267,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,547. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.60.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

