Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,773,000 after buying an additional 56,692 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ResMed by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,709,000 after buying an additional 92,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.41. The company had a trading volume of 880,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,740. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $177.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $1,144,679.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,227,566.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,802,506. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

