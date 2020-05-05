Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,288 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 350,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,148,000 after buying an additional 36,082 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.86. 432,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,648. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.65. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

