Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,141 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.6% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Medtronic by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $293,137,000 after purchasing an additional 383,843 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

Shares of MDT traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

