Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 48,423 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,423 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,570. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

