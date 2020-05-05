Telos Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 189,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in Hexcel by 55.8% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $6,573,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 65,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Hexcel from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hexcel from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,940. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.