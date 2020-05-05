TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s ranking:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCEHY shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $487.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $54.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

