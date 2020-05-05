Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stake Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.33% of Teradyne worth $30,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $140,159,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,957,000 after acquiring an additional 585,381 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teradyne by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,321,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,156 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $32,417,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,883 shares during the period.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

