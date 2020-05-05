Terra Price Down 1.3% This Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, Terra has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, GDAC, Bittrex and Upbit. Terra has a market cap of $56.28 million and $1.76 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.46 or 0.02288035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00187163 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00068003 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00040998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

