Terracoin Price Tops $0.0431 on Major Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $989,308.01 and $273.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,902.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $242.92 or 0.02728574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00651684 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005103 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

