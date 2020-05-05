TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TESS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. 42,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,621. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TESS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

