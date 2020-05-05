Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/1/2020 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/24/2020 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

4/2/2020 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $11.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $53,982.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 21,811 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

