Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,547.27.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,315.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,097.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,921.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

