Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 16,263 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Iridium Communications worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,326,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after acquiring an additional 388,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 32,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $145.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

