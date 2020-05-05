Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of ViaSat worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ViaSat by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ViaSat by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ViaSat in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ViaSat by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,017,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,689,000 after purchasing an additional 152,094 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ViaSat news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 140,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $4,872,141.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge acquired 27,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,469,901.00. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VSAT opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.18. ViaSat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. ViaSat’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays raised shares of ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

