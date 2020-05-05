Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 19,792 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFM. Gordon Haskett raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $3.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

