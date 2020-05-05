Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 4,518 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Medpace worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.22. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. CSFB boosted their target price on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.