Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.70 Million Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.09% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average is $136.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%.

In other news, Director Carl T. Berquist bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at $326,239.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

