Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.72 Million Stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,273 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Bank Ozk worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.06. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OZK. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Ozk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

