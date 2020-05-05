Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.74 Million Position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,715 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.09% of Associated Banc worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 71,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

ASB opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52. Associated Banc Corp has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $305.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

