Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Sterling Bancorp worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $234,410 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STL opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $250.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

