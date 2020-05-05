Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.83 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 0.47. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.62 and a 1 year high of $132.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

