Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Tempur Sealy International worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,212 shares of company stock worth $102,626,162. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPX stock opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The company had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

