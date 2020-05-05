Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.09% of Webster Financial worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,705,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,662 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,754,000 after acquiring an additional 262,063 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,533,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,190,000 after acquiring an additional 148,852 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,998,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,630,000 after acquiring an additional 771,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $71,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,641.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,532.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $405,825. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

