Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 21,393 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of NCR worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,738,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of NCR by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,753,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,688 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,366,000 after purchasing an additional 756,454 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NCR by 71,562.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 504,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 503,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,334,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,097,000 after purchasing an additional 497,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. NCR Co. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.75.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 5,700 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $112,424.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at $554,679.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

