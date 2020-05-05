Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.53% of Texas Roadhouse worth $15,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 575,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,431,000 after buying an additional 120,505 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.59.

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 175,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.90. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $72.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.