Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TXRH stock opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.