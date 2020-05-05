Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

TXRH has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.59.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,595,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.