Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $51.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,600,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,622. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $53.80.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,787,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.