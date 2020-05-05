Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $2.73

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $1.94 billion and approximately $243.84 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $2.73 or 0.00030718 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009844 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 709,387,944 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

