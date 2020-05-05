TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Raised to $32.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 101.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGTX. BidaskClub cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $3.40 on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. 368,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,537. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,103,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after acquiring an additional 74,656 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

