TG Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 16,836 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 380% compared to the average daily volume of 3,507 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. 8,655,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,537. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 71,001 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

