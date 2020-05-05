The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) has trended neutral on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 55.25 ($0.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The company has a market cap of $50.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.66. The Mission Group has a twelve month low of GBX 33.25 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.45).

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

