Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Voit & Company LLC

Voit & Company LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.7% of Voit & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,562. The company has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.12 and a 200 day moving average of $313.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

