Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.11% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $128,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,603,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after purchasing an additional 942,774 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $277,166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after buying an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 510,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $326.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,964. The company has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $346.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

